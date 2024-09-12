Achmea Investment Management B.V. Acquires 106,622 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 444.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,634 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,622 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. owned 0.08% of Logitech International worth $12,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,665,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $644,642,000 after buying an additional 457,630 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,159,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,478,000 after purchasing an additional 84,179 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter worth $214,130,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,837,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,162,000 after purchasing an additional 306,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 166.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,279,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,759,000 after purchasing an additional 798,759 shares in the last quarter. 45.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com lowered Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Logitech International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Logitech International from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Logitech International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.14.

Logitech International Stock Performance

Shares of LOGI stock opened at $84.56 on Thursday. Logitech International S.A. has a 52-week low of $65.31 and a 52-week high of $102.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.99.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.20. Logitech International had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

