Achain Market Cap Achieves $1.33 Million (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. During the last seven days, Achain has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Achain coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Achain has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and $0.39 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000262 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000860 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000687 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001369 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001335 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

Buying and Selling Achain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

