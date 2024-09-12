Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Earnings Beat

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 1,792,746 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 1,451,558 shares.The stock last traded at $56.26 and had previously closed at $52.64.

The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.07. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Academy Sports and Outdoors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Academy Sports and Outdoors

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $33,906.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at $548,250.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 15,955 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,014.0% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 213,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,094,000 after purchasing an additional 194,373 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,010,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,725,000 after purchasing an additional 172,783 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth about $1,021,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,089,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,878,000 after buying an additional 559,414 shares in the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.36 and its 200 day moving average is $57.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.34.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Get Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.