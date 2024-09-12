Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Earnings Beat

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 1,792,746 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 1,451,558 shares.The stock last traded at $56.26 and had previously closed at $52.64.
The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.07. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.73%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Academy Sports and Outdoors
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $33,906.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at $548,250.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 15,955 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,014.0% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 213,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,094,000 after purchasing an additional 194,373 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,010,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,725,000 after purchasing an additional 172,783 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth about $1,021,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,089,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,878,000 after buying an additional 559,414 shares in the last quarter.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Up 0.8 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.36 and its 200 day moving average is $57.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.34.
About Academy Sports and Outdoors
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Academy Sports and Outdoors
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.