Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Academy Sports and Outdoors updated its FY25 guidance to $5.75-6.50 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.750-6.500 EPS.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

Shares of ASO opened at $54.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.77. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12-month low of $42.83 and a 12-month high of $75.73.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 6.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on ASO shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 625 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $33,906.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at $548,250.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

