abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from abrdn National Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.4% per year over the last three years.

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VFL traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.30. The stock had a trading volume of 23,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,691. abrdn National Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.93 and a twelve month high of $11.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.41.

About abrdn National Municipal Income Fund

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.

