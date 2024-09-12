abrdn Global Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) Shares Down 1%

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Get Free Report) fell 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.79 and last traded at $5.82. 78,095 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 80,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.88.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.41%.

About abrdn Global Income Fund

Abrdn Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

