Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Increases Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2024

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAXGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:FAX traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $16.72. The company had a trading volume of 156,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,236. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $17.40.

About Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

Read More

Dividend History for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.