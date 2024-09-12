Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Increases Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

NYSEAMERICAN:FAX traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $16.72. The company had a trading volume of 156,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,236. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $17.40.

About Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

