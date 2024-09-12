AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC) Sets New 1-Year High at $38.23

AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.23 and last traded at $38.22, with a volume of 12112 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.04.

AB Conservative Buffer ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.78 and its 200 day moving average is $37.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AB Conservative Buffer ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AB Conservative Buffer ETF stock. Quantum Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.07% of AB Conservative Buffer ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

AB Conservative Buffer ETF Company Profile

The AB Conservative Buffer ETF (BUFC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 15% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three-months BUFC was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by AB Funds.

Featured Stories

