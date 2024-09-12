A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Hits New 1-Year High at $45.37

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $45.37 and last traded at $45.07, with a volume of 46596 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. B. Riley cut A-Mark Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.67.

A-Mark Precious Metals Trading Up 4.4 %

A-Mark Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRK. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 94.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 192.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

