A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $35.34

A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$35.34 and last traded at C$35.18, with a volume of 4365 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$35.29.

A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of C$512.11 million, a PE ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$32.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$30.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.97, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund Company Profile

A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund, a limited purpose trust, holds investment in A&W Trade Marks Inc, which through its ownership interest in A&W Trade Marks Limited Partnership owns the A&W trade-marks used in the A&W quick service restaurant business in Canada. A&W Trade Marks Inc licenses A&W trade-marks to A&W Food Services of Canada Inc As of February 05, 2019, the company had 934 A&W restaurants.

