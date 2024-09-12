7,607 Shares in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ) Bought by Wealthgarden F.S. LLC

Wealthgarden F.S. LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,560,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,013,000 after acquiring an additional 29,594 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 164.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,622,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,393 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,093,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 234,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,921,000 after acquiring an additional 27,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $7,127,000.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHQ opened at $35.72 on Thursday. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $29.62 and a 12 month high of $35.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.31.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Long Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted Index of U.S. Investment-grade Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of 10 years or more. SCHQ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

