5,432 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Acquired by Wealthgarden F.S. LLC

Wealthgarden F.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 1.2% of Wealthgarden F.S. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,412,000 after acquiring an additional 12,396 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 628.7% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $391,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 111,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,302,000 after acquiring an additional 32,351 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $232.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.72. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.30 and a fifty-two week high of $234.01.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

