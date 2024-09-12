4,122 Shares in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Purchased by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,122 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PVH by 234.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 741,151 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $104,213,000 after purchasing an additional 519,316 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of PVH by 1,954.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 352,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,041,000 after purchasing an additional 335,291 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of PVH by 711.4% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 341,506 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,705,000 after purchasing an additional 299,418 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PVH by 5.3% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,623,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $595,382,000 after purchasing an additional 284,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of PVH by 15.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 916,002 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,977,000 after purchasing an additional 124,309 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PVH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PVH from $154.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of PVH from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of PVH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PVH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PVH from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PVH currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.40.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $93.09 on Thursday. PVH Corp. has a 12-month low of $69.27 and a 12-month high of $141.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.91 and its 200 day moving average is $112.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.12.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The textile maker reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. PVH had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.33%.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

