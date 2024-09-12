4,000 Shares in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Acquired by Gruss & Co. LLC

Gruss & Co. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000. iShares Semiconductor ETF accounts for about 5.4% of Gruss & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SOXX. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 712.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SOXX stock opened at $219.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.13. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $144.40 and a fifty-two week high of $267.24.

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.