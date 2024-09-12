4,000 Shares in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Acquired by Gruss & Co. LLC

Gruss & Co. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000. iShares Semiconductor ETF accounts for about 5.4% of Gruss & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SOXX. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 712.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000.
iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SOXX stock opened at $219.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.13. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $144.40 and a fifty-two week high of $267.24.
About iShares Semiconductor ETF
iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).
