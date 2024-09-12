3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Short Interest Update

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,500 shares, a drop of 66.5% from the August 15th total of 204,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 461,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

3i Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of TGOPY stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.92. 138,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,656. 3i Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $21.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.89.

About 3i Group

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

