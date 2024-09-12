3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Short Interest Update

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,500 shares, a drop of 66.5% from the August 15th total of 204,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 461,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
3i Group Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of TGOPY stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.92. 138,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,656. 3i Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $21.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.89.
About 3i Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than 3i Group
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.