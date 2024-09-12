3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 97,378 Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 97,378 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 248,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 1.2% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 707,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 215,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 8,549 shares in the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 10,484 shares in the last quarter. 28.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of BLDP stock opened at $1.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a current ratio of 10.90. The firm has a market cap of $523.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.57. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $4.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 16.20% and a negative net margin of 177.95%. The company had revenue of $16.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BLDP shares. TD Securities cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.11.

Ballard Power Systems Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

