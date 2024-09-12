2,330,610 Shares in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Bought by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,330,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,371,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 1.11% of UGI at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in UGI by 553.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 188,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,325,000 after buying an additional 159,968 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in UGI in the 2nd quarter worth $4,937,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in UGI in the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in UGI by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 263,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,032,000 after buying an additional 16,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in UGI by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 195,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,477,000 after buying an additional 12,283 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

UGI Stock Performance

Shares of UGI stock opened at $23.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -57.22 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.91. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $20.19 and a 1 year high of $26.15.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. UGI had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UGI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -365.85%.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

