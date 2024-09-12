22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of XXII stock opened at $0.28 on Friday. 22nd Century Group has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $23.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.16.
22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 22nd Century Group had a negative net margin of 275.12% and a negative return on equity of 380.39%. The business had revenue of $7.95 million during the quarter.
22nd Century Group, Inc, a tobacco products company, engages in the sale and distribution of its own proprietary new reduced nicotine tobacco products. The company offers reduced nicotine content tobacco plants and very low nicotine combustible cigarette products. It also provides contract manufacturing services for conventional combustible tobacco products for third-party brands.
