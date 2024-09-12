22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

22nd Century Group Stock Performance

Shares of XXII stock opened at $0.28 on Friday. 22nd Century Group has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $23.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.16.

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 22nd Century Group had a negative net margin of 275.12% and a negative return on equity of 380.39%. The business had revenue of $7.95 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 22nd Century Group stock. Anson Funds Management LP lifted its position in shares of 22nd Century Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:XXII Free Report ) by 106.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,577,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,399,323 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP owned approximately 83.28% of 22nd Century Group worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

22nd Century Group, Inc, a tobacco products company, engages in the sale and distribution of its own proprietary new reduced nicotine tobacco products. The company offers reduced nicotine content tobacco plants and very low nicotine combustible cigarette products. It also provides contract manufacturing services for conventional combustible tobacco products for third-party brands.

