14,437 Shares in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Purchased by Idaho Trust Bank

Idaho Trust Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 206.2% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,671,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,795 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 818,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,861,000 after acquiring an additional 313,649 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 652,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,219,000 after acquiring an additional 54,206 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 600,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,009,000 after acquiring an additional 25,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 471,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,140,000 after acquiring an additional 40,730 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $106.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.71 and a fifty-two week high of $111.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.74.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

