127,634 Shares in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Purchased by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 127,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLRX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,959,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,991,000 after buying an additional 173,172 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,591,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,047,000 after acquiring an additional 658,516 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 13.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,478,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,827,000 after acquiring an additional 412,486 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 14.9% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,097,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,149,000 after acquiring an additional 400,572 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,823,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,018,000 after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pliant Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Keith Lamont Cummings sold 10,911 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $126,131.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 282,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Keith Lamont Cummings sold 10,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $126,131.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 282,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 38,710 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $447,487.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 482,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,582,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,596 shares of company stock worth $804,530. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Performance

PLRX stock opened at $12.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.23. The company has a quick ratio of 14.47, a current ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $19.62.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs raised Pliant Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis.

