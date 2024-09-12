1,233 Shares in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Acquired by Bell Investment Advisors Inc

Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 222.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 58,703 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,543,000. Kickstand Ventures LLC. raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3,706.1% during the fourth quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC. now owns 249,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,474,000 after purchasing an additional 242,676 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,924,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock

NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $47.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.45 and a fifty-two week high of $47.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.33.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

