Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.31) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZSFree Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Zscaler in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 4th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.01). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zscaler’s current full-year earnings is ($0.92) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zscaler’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $592.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.46 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZS. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $290.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.39.

Zscaler stock opened at $155.90 on Monday. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $146.59 and a 52 week high of $259.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of -305.69 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.01.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total transaction of $1,414,313.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 243,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,148,154.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth about $217,683,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,599,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,051,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth $47,217,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zscaler by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,843,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,426,000 after acquiring an additional 206,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

