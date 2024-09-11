ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Shares Gap Up to $16.40

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.40, but opened at $16.84. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares last traded at $17.66, with a volume of 676,888 shares.

ZIM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $12.20 to $13.70 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.60 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $14.84.

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -0.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.30.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $1.01. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative net margin of 32.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.37) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a boost from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZIM. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,446.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 161,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 151,102 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 166.1% in the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 83,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 52,270 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 81.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 89,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 40,326 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

