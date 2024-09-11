Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Insider Sells $188,763.12 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) insider Susan Daimler sold 3,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $188,763.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,099.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Shares of Zillow Group stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $55.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,681,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,844,367. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.80 and a twelve month high of $61.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.10 and a beta of 1.94.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $572.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.74 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 6.81%. Analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zillow Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,313,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,676,000 after purchasing an additional 176,449 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,846,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,519,000 after purchasing an additional 238,554 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 59.8% in the second quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP now owns 3,100,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,000 shares during the period. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 93.0% in the first quarter. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,632,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,647,000 after purchasing an additional 786,600 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,475,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,376,000 after acquiring an additional 80,529 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on Z. UBS Group raised Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum raised Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

