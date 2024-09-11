ZClassic (ZCL) Trading 6.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for about $0.0451 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. ZClassic has a market cap of $418,889.93 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00051653 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00037469 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00013470 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000296 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Block explorer data from “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.