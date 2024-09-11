ZClassic (ZCL) Market Cap Hits $423,200.74

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. ZClassic has a market cap of $423,200.74 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for $0.0456 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00052723 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00038188 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00013938 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000291 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

