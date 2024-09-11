Zacks Research Weighs in on John Bean Technologies Co.’s Q1 2026 Earnings (NYSE:JBT)

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report issued on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.04. The consensus estimate for John Bean Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.18 per share.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.19). John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 36.66% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $402.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. John Bean Technologies’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

John Bean Technologies stock opened at $84.93 on Wednesday. John Bean Technologies has a one year low of $84.70 and a one year high of $111.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.93. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBT. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in John Bean Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in John Bean Technologies by 162.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in John Bean Technologies by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in John Bean Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in John Bean Technologies by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.13%.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

