Zacks Research Weighs in on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on IRWD. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Leerink Partners started coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.57.

Shares of IRWD opened at $4.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $651.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.49. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $15.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.65 and a 200-day moving average of $6.99.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, insider Minardo John sold 9,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total value of $42,315.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,215,502.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 225,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 64,378 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,288,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,742,000 after acquiring an additional 57,859 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 572,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,555,000 after buying an additional 148,402 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $389,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,129,000.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

