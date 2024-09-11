Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.44.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Xencor from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Xencor from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

In other Xencor news, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 36,329 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $665,547.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 192,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,284.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Xencor during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,909,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Xencor by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,767,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,669,000 after purchasing an additional 115,886 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Xencor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,608,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Xencor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $573,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Xencor by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,819,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,530,000 after buying an additional 335,881 shares during the last quarter.

Xencor stock opened at $19.13 on Friday. Xencor has a 1-year low of $15.31 and a 1-year high of $26.84. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.62.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.25). Xencor had a negative net margin of 132.74% and a negative return on equity of 28.23%. The business had revenue of $16.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Xencor will post -4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

