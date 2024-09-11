Xcorporeal (OTCMKTS:XCRP) & Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR) Head-To-Head Review

Xcorporeal (OTCMKTS:XCRP – Get Free Report) and Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.4% of Semler Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of Semler Scientific shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Xcorporeal alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Xcorporeal and Semler Scientific, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xcorporeal 0 0 0 0 N/A Semler Scientific 0 0 0 1 4.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Xcorporeal and Semler Scientific’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xcorporeal N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Semler Scientific $61.74 million 2.69 $20.58 million $2.79 8.42

Semler Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than Xcorporeal.

Volatility & Risk

Xcorporeal has a beta of 3.38, suggesting that its share price is 238% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semler Scientific has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Xcorporeal and Semler Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xcorporeal N/A N/A N/A Semler Scientific 25.62% 21.17% 19.40%

Summary

Semler Scientific beats Xcorporeal on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xcorporeal

(Get Free Report)

Xcorporeal, Inc. is in the process of liquidation and dissolution, pursuant to the plan adopted by board of directors of the company on February 4, 2010. The company has formed the liquidating trust, Xcorporeal, Inc. Liquidating Trust, and transferred all of its assets to the trust for the purpose of completing the liquidation and dissolution of the company. Previously, it operated as a medical device company, which was engaged in the development of an extra-corporeal platform technology to be used in devices to replace the function of various human organs. Xcorporeal, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Lake Forest, California.

About Semler Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Semler Scientific, Inc. provides technology solutions to enhance the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition. It also offers Insulin Insights, a software program that is used by a healthcare provider to optimize outpatient insulin dosing. The company's products serve cardiologists, internists, nephrologists, endocrinologists, podiatrists, family practitioners, healthcare insurance plans, integrated delivery networks, independent physician groups, and companies contracting with the healthcare industry, such as risk assessment groups and retailers. It offers its products through sales representatives and distributors. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Xcorporeal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcorporeal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.