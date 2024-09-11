Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 13th

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.548 per share on Sunday, October 20th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Xcel Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 21 years. Xcel Energy has a payout ratio of 56.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Xcel Energy to earn $3.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.19 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.0%.

XEL stock opened at $63.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Xcel Energy has a 52-week low of $46.79 and a 52-week high of $64.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.38.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus upgraded Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.92.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

