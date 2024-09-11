Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NYSE:WH)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has increased its dividend payment by an average of 35.7% per year over the last three years. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a payout ratio of 32.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to earn $4.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.3%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of WH opened at $76.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.33. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $65.63 and a 1 year high of $81.73.

Insider Activity

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.58 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 18.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Monica Melancon sold 5,040 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $391,406.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,606 shares in the company, valued at $823,661.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, insider Monica Melancon sold 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $391,406.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,606 shares in the company, valued at $823,661.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 7,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $559,679.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,107 shares in the company, valued at $315,006.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,640 shares of company stock valued at $974,351. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $105.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $91.50 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.43.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

