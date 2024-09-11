Wrapped XDC (WXDC) Price Hits $0.0264 on Exchanges

Wrapped XDC (WXDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Wrapped XDC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0264 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped XDC has a total market capitalization of $7.00 million and $152,617.12 worth of Wrapped XDC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wrapped XDC has traded up 0.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped XDC Coin Profile

Wrapped XDC’s total supply is 265,372,220 coins. Wrapped XDC’s official message board is medium.com/xinfin. The official website for Wrapped XDC is www.xdc.org. The Reddit community for Wrapped XDC is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped XDC’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official.

Wrapped XDC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped XDC (WXDC) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped XDC has a current supply of 265,363,081.26538062. The last known price of Wrapped XDC is 0.0263382 USD and is up 0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $152,488.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.xdc.org/.”

