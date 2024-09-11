WPP (NYSE:WPP) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday.

Separately, Citigroup raised WPP to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WPP currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.00.

WPP opened at $48.32 on Friday. WPP has a 1-year low of $41.13 and a 1-year high of $54.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $0.954 dividend. This is a positive change from WPP’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.67%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in WPP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,279,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in WPP by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in WPP by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 67,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WPP by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of WPP by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

