Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 35,786 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 56,311 shares.The stock last traded at $33.62 and had previously closed at $34.91.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.81.
Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 11.48%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Woori Financial Group Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.
Woori Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, corporations, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments.
