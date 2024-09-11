Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 35,786 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 56,311 shares.The stock last traded at $33.62 and had previously closed at $34.91.

Woori Financial Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.81.

Get Woori Financial Group alerts:

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 11.48%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Woori Financial Group Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Woori Financial Group

Woori Financial Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WF. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $428,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 58,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 10,612 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 44,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 10,443 shares during the period. 17.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Woori Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, corporations, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Woori Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woori Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.