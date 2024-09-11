Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Receives $177.11 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $177.11.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Woodward from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Woodward from $228.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

WWD opened at $163.23 on Friday. Woodward has a 12 month low of $119.03 and a 12 month high of $188.35. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.09 and a 200 day moving average of $164.89.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. Woodward had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $847.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Woodward will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.48%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Woodward by 2.4% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Woodward by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Woodward by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Woodward by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Woodward by 7.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

