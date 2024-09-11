Woodside Energy Group (LON:WDS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1,194.00

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (LON:WDS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,194 ($15.61) and last traded at GBX 1,194 ($15.61), with a volume of 90839 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,212 ($15.85).

Woodside Energy Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,620.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,387.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,455.50.

Woodside Energy Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This is a boost from Woodside Energy Group’s previous dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.92%. Woodside Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14,189.19%.

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

