Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.98

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.98 and last traded at $8.09, with a volume of 1042741 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.23.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Wolfspeed from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. New Street Research downgraded Wolfspeed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Wolfspeed from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.53.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.66. The stock has a market cap of $959.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 57,400.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 385.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 284.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 64.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Wolfspeed during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

