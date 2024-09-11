WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund (NASDAQ:UNIY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $50.38

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund (NASDAQ:UNIY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.38 and last traded at $50.38, with a volume of 109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.33.

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.64.

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%.

About WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund

The WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund ETF (UNIY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is passively managed to hold a broad portfolio of USD-denominated bonds of various credit quality and maturity. The index uses a tier-weighting methodology that weights a portion of the portfolio for enhanced yield.

