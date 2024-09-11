Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Shares Gap Up to $130.33

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $130.33, but opened at $133.49. Williams-Sonoma shares last traded at $131.58, with a volume of 279,384 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on WSM shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.50.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.12. The company has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.74.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 51.57% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 27.99%.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.45, for a total transaction of $6,258,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,070,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,551,066.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.45, for a total transaction of $6,258,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,070,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,551,066.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 11,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $1,494,726.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,099. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 64,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,927,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,545,000. Claret Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,799,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Stories

