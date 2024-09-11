Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Price Performance

NASDAQ WHLM opened at $5.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.90 million, a P/E ratio of 67.63 and a beta of 0.55. Wilhelmina International has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $7.62.

Get Wilhelmina International alerts:

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.59 million for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 3.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wilhelmina International

About Wilhelmina International

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Wilhelmina International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WHLM Free Report ) by 39.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.45% of Wilhelmina International worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 20.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wilhelmina International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilhelmina International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.