Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
NASDAQ WHLM opened at $5.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.90 million, a P/E ratio of 67.63 and a beta of 0.55. Wilhelmina International has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $7.62.
Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.59 million for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 3.68%.
Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.
