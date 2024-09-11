Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners grew its position in AutoZone by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 382,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,596,000 after purchasing an additional 6,226 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AutoZone by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,998,000 after acquiring an additional 179,543 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $678,350,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 243,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,780,000 after acquiring an additional 58,989 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 212,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,296,000 after purchasing an additional 22,507 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on AZO. Guggenheim upped their price target on AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,024.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2,600.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,200.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,112.71.

AutoZone Price Performance

NYSE AZO opened at $3,130.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,069.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,005.98. The company has a market capitalization of $53.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.71. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,375.35 and a 1-year high of $3,256.37.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.