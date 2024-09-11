Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 86 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 397,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,622,000 after purchasing an additional 29,962 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,858,328. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,858,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $14,762,020.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,451,287.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,511 shares of company stock worth $15,809,326 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Eaton from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.18.

Eaton Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $288.30 on Wednesday. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $191.82 and a one year high of $345.19. The company has a market cap of $115.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $301.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.47.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.12%. On average, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.39%.

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

