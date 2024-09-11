Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Pfizer by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 239,209,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,886,849,000 after acquiring an additional 11,099,024 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,129,927,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,104,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $450,593,000 after purchasing an additional 290,760 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,250,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,696,000 after purchasing an additional 83,556 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,891,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,735,000 after buying an additional 988,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday. Daiwa America raised Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.54.

Pfizer Price Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $29.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.50 billion, a PE ratio of -495.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $34.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,800.00%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

