Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 47.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 13,637 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.5% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 23,175 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,967 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.8% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 147,718 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,859,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $178.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.55. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $255.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $207.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.13.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other news, insider Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.17, for a total value of $12,458,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 458,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,223,763.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.65, for a total value of $2,325,559.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,639,630.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.17, for a total value of $12,458,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 458,417 shares in the company, valued at $114,223,763.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Barclays upgraded Applied Materials from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.14.

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

