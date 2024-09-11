Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 36.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 12.8% during the second quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 8,083 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 155.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,311,000 after acquiring an additional 17,989 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,389 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.13.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $200.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $130.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $220.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $205.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.06%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

