Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ET. First Reserve GP XIII Ltd bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth about $322,097,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 12.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 36,668,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $594,769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141,715 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 25,423,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $350,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976,676 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,642,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $395,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368,427 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 18,020,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $283,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ET opened at $15.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.76. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $54.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.66.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.01 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.43%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ET. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Long acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,308,859 shares in the company, valued at $67,562,909.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Thomas E. Long acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $313,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,308,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,562,909.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kelcy L. Warren bought 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $47,040,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 123,385,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,686,992. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 3,040,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,667,200 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

