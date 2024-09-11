Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 100 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 76.4% in the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $300.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $224.41 and a 52-week high of $309.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $300.90 and a 200 day moving average of $291.57.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

