WEMIX (WEMIX) Price Up 5.2% Over Last 7 Days

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 11th. WEMIX has a market cap of $365.46 million and $2.66 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WEMIX coin can currently be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00001566 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WEMIX has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000119 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

WEMIX Coin Profile

WEMIX’s genesis date was June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 529,977,347 coins and its circulating supply is 410,386,223 coins. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork. The official website for WEMIX is wemix.com. WEMIX’s official message board is medium.com/wemix-communication. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WEMIX

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 529,966,457.37 with 410,372,633.12 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 0.89405821 USD and is up 3.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $3,846,455.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

