Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (EOD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on October 1st

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1157 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.9% per year over the last three years.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:EOD opened at $4.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average of $4.76. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $5.05.

About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

