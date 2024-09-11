Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (EOD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on October 1st

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2024

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EODGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1157 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.9% per year over the last three years.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:EOD opened at $4.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average of $4.76. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $5.05.

About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund

(Get Free Report)

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD)

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.